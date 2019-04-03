The Killers Debut "Land of the Free" on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Earlier this week The Killers performed their new single “Land of the Free” on Jimmy Kimmel Live, to kick off Kimmel’s week of filming in the band’s hometown of Las Vegas. The song came out in January and boasts a strong political message, backed by a music video directed by Spike Lee.

In addition to the live debut of the new single, the band also played their classic “All These Things That I’ve Done,” from 2004’s Hot Fuss. Check out both performances below:

Video of The Killers - Land Of The Free (Live From Jimmy Kimmel Live!)

Video of The Killers - All These Things That I&#039;ve Done (Live From Jimmy Kimmel Live!)

We’re still enjoying The Killer’s 2017 release Wonderful Wonderful, and the new album which will contain “Land of the Free” is expected to arrive early 2020.