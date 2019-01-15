The Killers Release New Song "Land of the Free" [Listen]

The Killers are back with a new song, and it's clear what has inspired them. "Land of the Free" is the new single that harshly criticizes the U.S. government, specifically hitting on the criminal justice system and immigration. Lead singer Brandon Flowers said the new album should be out in 2020, which will follow 2017's Wonderful, Wonderful.

The band collaborated with director Spike Lee for the song's music video, who traveled to the U.S. - Mexico border for the footage. Check out the video here: