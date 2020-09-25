Kurt Vile and John Prine "How Lucky" [Listen]

With a new release on the way from Kurt Vile, we have another way to mourn the loss of prolific songwriter John Prine, who we lost last April to Covid-19. Vile and Prine recorded a duet of Prine's song "How Lucky" at The Butcher Shoppe studio in Nashville, which Vile now refers to as "Probably the single most special musical moment in my life."

Due out October 2nd, Vile's new EP Speed, Sound, Lonely KV includes five songs: covers of John Prine and “Cowboy” Jack Clement, two originals, and features musicians Bobby Wood, Dave Roe, Kenny Malone, Dan Auerbach (The Black Keys) and Matt Sweeney (Chavez, Superwolf).

According to Vile, “The truth is John was my hero for a long time when he came into The Butcher Shoppe to recut one of his deepest classics with me. And, man, I was floating and flying and I couldn't hear anything he told me while he was there till after he was gone for the night. A couple nights later we were playing ‘How Lucky’ together again; this time onstage at the Grand Ole Opry on New Year's Eve at the turn of 2020. Nothing like seeing John and his band of musical brothers and family and friends playing into the new decade in front of an adoring audience on that stage in Nashville, TN... and, yup, that's just how lucky we all got that night."

Listen to "How Lucky" by John Prine and Kurt Vile here:

Video of Kurt Vile - &quot;How Lucky&quot; with John Prine (Official Audio)

Speed, Sound, Lonely KV Track List:1. Speed of The Sound of Loneliness2. Gone Girl3. Dandelions4. How Lucky (with John Prine)5. Pearls