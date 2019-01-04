Lana Del Rel Announces New Song, Album, Poetry

Here's something to look forward to in 2019: new music from Lana Del Rey! Over the last year she's released two songs from her forthcoming album Norman Fuc*ing Rockwell, titled “Mariners Apartment Complex” and “Venice Bitch.” Working with producer Jack Antonoff, Del Rey announced that she’ll have another new single coming out next Wednesday titled, "Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have- But I Have It."

In other Del Rey news, she's also just finished writing a short poetry book to be released in 2019, and she said she will be cancelling some upcoming shows. She's a lot to keep up with, but she's worth it! Check out the songs from her forthcoming album below:

Video of Lana Del Rey - Mariners Apartment Complex