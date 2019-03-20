Listen to a Brand New Song from The National

The National have announced details for their eighth studio album, I Am Easy To Find, which will be accompanied by a short film of the same name. The new album follows 2017’s Sleep Well Beast, which won the Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album.

The short film is directed by Mike Mills and stars Alicia Vikander, with a trailer out now and a release date to follow. The album is scheduled for release on May 17th via 4AD (click here to preorder). They’ve released the first song on the album, “You Had Your Soul With You” which features vocals by Gail Ann Dorsey.

Preview “You Had Your Soul With You” below:

Video of The National - You Had Your Soul with You (Official Audio)

Check out the trailer for the short film:

Video of I Am Easy to Find (trailer)

I Am Easy To Find tracklisting:

1. You Had Your Soul With You

2. Quiet Light

3. Roman Holiday

4. Oblivions

5. The Pull Of You

6. Hey Rosey

7. I Am Easy To Find

8. Her Father In The Pool

9. Where Is Her Head

10. Not In Kansas

11. So Far So Fast

12. Dust Swirls In Strange Light

13. Hairpin Turns

14. Rylan

15. Underwater

16. Light Years