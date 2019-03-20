Listen to a Brand New Song from The National
The National have announced details for their eighth studio album, I Am Easy To Find, which will be accompanied by a short film of the same name. The new album follows 2017’s Sleep Well Beast, which won the Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album.
The short film is directed by Mike Mills and stars Alicia Vikander, with a trailer out now and a release date to follow. The album is scheduled for release on May 17th via 4AD (click here to preorder). They’ve released the first song on the album, “You Had Your Soul With You” which features vocals by Gail Ann Dorsey.
Preview “You Had Your Soul With You” below:
Check out the trailer for the short film:
I Am Easy To Find tracklisting:
1. You Had Your Soul With You
2. Quiet Light
3. Roman Holiday
4. Oblivions
5. The Pull Of You
6. Hey Rosey
7. I Am Easy To Find
8. Her Father In The Pool
9. Where Is Her Head
10. Not In Kansas
11. So Far So Fast
12. Dust Swirls In Strange Light
13. Hairpin Turns
14. Rylan
15. Underwater
16. Light Years