Listen to Lin Manuel Miranda's Analysis of "Under Pressure"

July 17, 2019
Emma Mac
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 17: Actor/playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda attends The Cinema Society's screening of "Mary Poppins Returns" co-hosted by Lindt Chocolate at SVA Theatre on December 17, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images for Lindt

(Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images for Lindt)

We know that David Bowie and Queen's collaboration "Under Pressure" is a modern day feat of music, as demonstrated by the release of Freddy Mercury's isolated vocals from the song, which you can hear below. But hearing it analyzed by another musical genius, Lin Manuel Miranda, takes it to another level. 

"There's no way it should work. It's an accidental miracle," says actor, composer, playwright, producer, and created of "Hamilton" Miranda on Conan O'Brien's hit podcast "Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend." Check out the analysis here.

Begin at 24:28

