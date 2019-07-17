Listen to Lin Manuel Miranda's Analysis of "Under Pressure"

We know that David Bowie and Queen's collaboration "Under Pressure" is a modern day feat of music, as demonstrated by the release of Freddy Mercury's isolated vocals from the song, which you can hear below. But hearing it analyzed by another musical genius, Lin Manuel Miranda, takes it to another level.

"There's no way it should work. It's an accidental miracle," says actor, composer, playwright, producer, and created of "Hamilton" Miranda on Conan O'Brien's hit podcast "Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend." Check out the analysis here.

Begin at 24:28