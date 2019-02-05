Listen To Maggie Rogers Cover "I Wanna Dance With Somebody"

Maggie Rogers has been on the up since being discovered by Pharrell a few years ago, and deservedly so. After passing the litmus test that is the SNL stage and warming up with a few EPs, Rogers just released her major-label debut studio album on January 18th, Heard It In A Past Life.The album debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200, not bad for a rookie. Riding this wave of confidence, she transformed Whitney Houston's pop classic "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" into a slow, melancholic longing that carries the same emotion with an opposite delivery.

Check out her incredible cover at 23:01 of Canadian radio host George Stroumboulopoulos’ The Strombo Show: