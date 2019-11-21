Listen to 2 New Songs from Coldplay's Forthcoming Album, Everyday Life

Ahead of Friday's release of their 8th studio album Everyday Life, Coldplay have released 2 new songs, "Daddy" and "Champion of the World." The latter is cowritten by the late Scott Hutchison of Frightened Rabbit, and based on his song "Los Angeles, Be Kind."

According to Chris Martin,

"Scott had a song called “Los Angeles, Be Kind,” which I love. When I first heard it, I thought it was going to go one way; but it went another. Anyway “Champion Of The World” is the song that came from following the other path, and that’s why Scott is a co-writer on this song. Today is also his birthday. So happy birthday Scott and thank you for your beautiful music, wherever you are."

Listen to both songs from the forthcoming double album below:

Video of Coldplay - Daddy (Official Video)