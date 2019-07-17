Listen to Wilco's Brand New Song "Love Is Everywhere (Beware)"

Without any warning, as is the trend these days, Wilco have announced their 11th studio album, Ode To Joy. The new album follows Wilco's 2016 surprise release Schmilco, and just last year Tweedy released WARM, his first album of original solo songs, and a follow-up companion album, WARMER, earlier this year. Due out October 4th from their on dBpm Records, they've released one song from Ode To Joy called “Love Is Everywhere (Beware)”:

Video of Wilco – Love Is Everywhere (Beware)

Tweedy said this of the new song:

"There must be more love than hate, right? I’m not always positive we can be so sure. In any case, I’m starting to feel like being confident in that equation isn’t always the best motivation for me to be my best self—it can kind of let me off the hook a little bit when I think I should be striving to contribute more love outside of my comfortable sphere of family and friends. So, I guess the song is sort of a warning to myself that yes, love is everywhere, but also beware. I can’t let that feeling absolve me of my duty to create more."

Ode to Joy

1. Bright Leaves

2. Before Us

3. One and a Half Stars

4. Quiet Amplifier

5. Everyone Hides

6. White Wooden Cross

7. Citizens

8. We Were Lucky

9. Love Is Everywhere (Beware)

10. Hold Me Anyway

11. An Empty Corner