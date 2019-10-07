Lucy Dacus covers Phil Collins' "In The Air Tonight"

Lucy Dacus made waves with her 2018 release Historian, and it didn't hurt that she teamed up with Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers for the killer trio boygenius the same year. She's showing no signs of slowing either. In addition to her originals released this year, "Forever Half Mast" and "My Mother And I," she's put her spin on a few classic songs.

A few weeks ago in honor of Bruce Springsteen’s 70th Birthday, Dacus released her take on “Dancing In The Dark.” Now, we get to enjoy her spin of Phil Collins' epic “In The Air Tonight.” Check out both songs below.

