The Lumineers Announce Return to Chicago

August 1, 2019
Emma Mac
INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 10: (L-R) Stelth Ulvang, Neyla Pekarek, Wesley Schultz, Jeremiah Fraites, and Byron Isaacs of The Lumineers perform onstage during KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2017 at The Forum on December 10, 2017 in Inglewood, California.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for KROQ)

Features

Ahead of the release of their third album, III, due out September 13th, The Lumineers have announced a 30-date U.S. area tour for 2020. 

They’ll be joined on tour by Mt. Joy, and they'll be stopping in Chicago to play the Allstate Area on February 22nd. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 16th at lumineers.com.

We've been enjoying the gorgeous new song "Gloria," which you can listen to below:

Check out the full tour here:
02/01 – Asheville, NC @ U.S. Cellular Center
02/04 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Arena *
02/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *
02/07 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *
02/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse *
02/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *
02/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *
02/16 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena *
02/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
02/19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *
02/22 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
02/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
02/26 – Buffalo, NY @ Key Bank Center *
02/28 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
02/29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *
03/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
03/07 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre *
05/15 — Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
05/16 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
05/19 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
05/22 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/23 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
05/27 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
05/29 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
05/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheater at Lakewood
06/02 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
06/05 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
06/06 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
06/10 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
06/12 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

*= w/ Mt. Joy

The Lumineers

