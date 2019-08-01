The Lumineers Announce Return to Chicago

Ahead of the release of their third album, III, due out September 13th, The Lumineers have announced a 30-date U.S. area tour for 2020.

They’ll be joined on tour by Mt. Joy, and they'll be stopping in Chicago to play the Allstate Area on February 22nd. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 16th at lumineers.com.

We've been enjoying the gorgeous new song "Gloria," which you can listen to below:

Video of The Lumineers - Gloria (Lyric Video)

Check out the full tour here:

02/01 – Asheville, NC @ U.S. Cellular Center

02/04 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Arena *

02/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

02/07 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

02/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse *

02/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *

02/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

02/16 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena *

02/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

02/19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

02/22 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

02/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

02/26 – Buffalo, NY @ Key Bank Center *

02/28 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

02/29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

03/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

03/07 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre *

05/15 — Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

05/16 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

05/19 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

05/22 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/23 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

05/27 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

05/29 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

05/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheater at Lakewood

06/02 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

06/05 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

06/06 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

06/10 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

06/12 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

*= w/ Mt. Joy