Margo Price Covers Bob Dylan's "Things Have Changed"

Margo Price was scheduled to release her new album That's How Rumors Get Started last month, but what with the dumpster fire that is 2020, the release date has been moved to July. Price joined CBS This Morning to chat about her personal struggles with COVID-19, including her own husband's illness, and performed a few songs from a socially distant setting.

In addition to her own songs “Drifter” and “Letting Me Down,” she covered Bob Dylan’s “Things Have Changed.” Check it out below:

Video of Saturday Sessions: Margo Price performs Bob Dylan&#039;s &quot;Things Have Changed&quot;