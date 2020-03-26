Margot Price Debuts New Music from her Attic in Nashville

In more evidence of light at the end of this dark tunnel, Margot Price has announced she'll be releasing a new album, That's How Rumors Get Started, due out May 8. She's teamed up with Sturgill Simpson to produce the album, and played new songs "Stone Me" and "Someone Else's Problem" on an at home version of NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts. She and husband Jeremy Ivey perform the new music from their attic in Nashville. Check it out below:

Video of Margo Price &amp; Jeremy Ivey: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert