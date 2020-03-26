Margot Price Debuts New Music from her Attic in Nashville

March 26, 2020
Emma Mac
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 26: Margo Price perform on stage during the 33nd Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert & Gala on February 26, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tibet House)
In more evidence of light at the end of this dark tunnel, Margot Price has announced she'll be releasing a new album, That's How Rumors Get Started, due out May 8. She's teamed up with Sturgill Simpson to produce the album, and played new songs "Stone Me" and "Someone Else's Problem" on an at home version of NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts. She and husband Jeremy Ivey perform the new music from their attic in Nashville. Check it out below: 

