Michael Kiwanuka Announces New Album, Song "You Ain't The Problem" [Listen]

Michael Kiwanuka has teamed up with Danger Mouse for a second time to release his new album, KIWANUKA, due out October 25th via Interscope. The “Cold Little Heart” singer, which serves as the theme song to HBO’s hit show “Big Little Lies,” gave us a tease of the new album with the opener “You Ain’t the Problem," which you can hear below.

Video of Michael Kiwanuka - You Ain&#039;t The Problem (Lyric Video)

KIWANUKA Tracklist:

1. You Ain’t the Problem

2. Rolling

3. I’ve Been Dazed

4. Piano Joint (This Kind of Love) [Intro]

5. Piano Joint (This Kind of Love)

6. Another Human Being (Interlude)

7. Living in Denial

8. Hero (Intro)

9. Hero

10. Hard to Say Goodbye

11. Final Days

12. Interlude (Loving the People)

13. Solid Ground

14. Light