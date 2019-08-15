Michael Kiwanuka Announces New Album, Song "You Ain't The Problem" [Listen]
August 15, 2019
Michael Kiwanuka has teamed up with Danger Mouse for a second time to release his new album, KIWANUKA, due out October 25th via Interscope. The “Cold Little Heart” singer, which serves as the theme song to HBO’s hit show “Big Little Lies,” gave us a tease of the new album with the opener “You Ain’t the Problem," which you can hear below.
KIWANUKA Tracklist:
1. You Ain’t the Problem
2. Rolling
3. I’ve Been Dazed
4. Piano Joint (This Kind of Love) [Intro]
5. Piano Joint (This Kind of Love)
6. Another Human Being (Interlude)
7. Living in Denial
8. Hero (Intro)
9. Hero
10. Hard to Say Goodbye
11. Final Days
12. Interlude (Loving the People)
13. Solid Ground
14. Light