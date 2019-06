Michael Stipe Hints at New Solo Album

When R.E.M. officially called it quits back in 2011, Michael Stipe made it clear he would be taking a break from songwriting. But last year he broke his silence with his solo debut, a song called “Future, If Future,” and he sang 3 new songs during a surprise opening set for Patti Smith in New York around New Years. And unless this entire story has gotten mumbled in Italian translation, it sounds like there’s a lot more from him on the way.

Video of Michael Stipe "Future if Future" (2018)

In an interview with Italian Newspaper La Repubblica, Stipe shared that “18 songs are already ready. For five years, I’d had a clean break from music. Now I’m writing, composing, and recording all by myself and for the first time.” Yahoo! It sounds like a solo album is in the works. While we wait for details of such a release, enjoy this cover of Bowie's "The Man Who Sold The World":