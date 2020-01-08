Michael Stipe Shares Second Solo Song

The rumors are true- Michael Stipe is set to release his solo debut album in the near future. Although we don't have full album details yet, we do have 2 singles from the forthcoming project. Back in October Stipe released "Your Capricious Soul," and on Saturday, which was Stipe's 60th Birthday, he gave us "Drive To The Ocean." The former R.E.M. frontman has also stated proceeds from his new music will go to the climate change-focused nonprofit organization Pathway To Paris.

Listen to the new song "Drive To The Ocean" below: