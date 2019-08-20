The National Release Concert Film for "I Am Easy To Find"

This past May, The National released their 8th studio album, I Am Easy To Find, and this Friday we'll be able to add a visual to the audio. The band shot "The National: I Am Easy To Find, Live From New York’s Beacon Theatre" last April as part of a five-stop tour to preview the album. Guests included Julien Baker, This Is The Kit, Mina Tindle, and the Brooklyn Youth Chorus. The concert film will be available this Friday, August 23rd on Amazon.

Check out the trailer here: