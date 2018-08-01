Need a Boost? Watch this Heartwarming Throwback Video of Green Day Jamming with a Fan

Last year, in true Green Day fashion, Billie Joe Armstrong invited a young fan on stage to play with the band. The result was equal parts punk rock and heartwarming, hitting us right in the feels. Some speculate the stunt was staged, but either way the fan (who has an album out under artist name Madd) got away with one of Armstrong's guitars and a priceless memory.

Do you think you could handle the pressure like she did?

Check out the fantastic video below: