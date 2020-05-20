Like many artists right now, Neil Young is sharing his music from the safety of his home, and in this case, farm. He's shared a few sessions from his farm in the Rockies, shot by his wife Daryl Hannah, and the latest might be the best one yet.

Barn animals all around, he performs “Tumbleweed,” “Old Man,” “War Of Man,” “Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere,” and "Homegrown," the title track of the 1975 album that will finally be officially released next month.

Check out the Barnyard Session here.