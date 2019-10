Dan Deacon has announced his first new album in 4 years, to be called Mystic Familiar, due out January 31st. This week he released the video for the first song, “Sat by a Tree," directed by Daren Rabinovitch and featuring comedian Aparna Nancherla.

He's just announced a show at Metro on April 2, 2020, and tickets go on sale this Friday. You can purchase tickets here.

Check out the video for "Sat by a Tree" here: