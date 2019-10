In anticipation of their 4th studio album, Tame Impala has released two songs this year, "Patience" and "Borderline." Now we have album details to get excited about, and a new song called "It Might Be Time."

The Slow Rush is due out Valentine's Day 2020, and follows 2015's Currents. The forthcoming 12 songs were recorded in L.A. and leader Kevin Parker's homedown of Fremantle, Australia.

Listen to the new song below: