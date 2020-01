Drive-By Truckers is set to release their 12th studio album in just a few weeks, and although the band no longer has help from Jason Isbell, they still share the same politically charged platform. Following The Unraveling's first single “Armageddon’s Back In Town," we now have “Thoughts And Prayers,” which, as you may have guessed, is a contemporary protest song. Check it out below:

Video of Drive-By Truckers - "Thoughts and Prayers" (Official Lyric Video)