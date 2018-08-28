The Orwells' Metro Show Cancelled After Sexual Abuse Allegations

Dozens of sexual abuse allegations against 3 members of Chicago band The Orwells have surfaced over the weekend after the band announced an upcoming show at Metro last Friday. The show, which had been scheduled for November 23rd, has been cancelled, and the disturbing allegations have been accrued and circulated via an online google doc.

The band has issued the following statement denying the allegations, in which they ask for their alleged victims to acknowledge themselves:

"It’s come to our attention that certain allegations of abuse have been made against one or more of us on social media and in social circles of Chicago. We’d like to first state that sexual abuse in any form is abhorrent. We do not take these accusations lightly and consider this matter incredibly serious. We emphatically deny these baseless allegations brought as a personal attack against us.

While callow altercations and vulgar language we’ve used in the past must be recognized and owned up to, the accusations of sexual assault are completely unfounded. No member of this band has ever acted without consent or maliciously taken advantage of anyone. We encourage anyone who’s been affected by sexual abuse to speak up and make their abusers known; however we also encourage everyone to be cautious of the things they read and say on the Internet. No victim of abuse should be hesitant to make their voice heard and if someone does feel that we’ve hurt them, we encourage them to contact us properly and privately (not via social media or anonymously), as to respect their identity.

Sincerely,

Matt, Mario, Dominic, Henry, and Grant

The Orwells