Pearl Jam Release Tracklist for New Album "Gigaton"

Yesterday Pearl Jam gave us a true sign that the new album, Gigaton, is on its way, by releasing the official tracklist. Their 11th studio album is due out March 27th, closing a painful 7 year gap following 2013's Lightning Bolt. They have yet to release a single from the new album, but at least we have 12 song titles to hold us over. Check out the announcement and tracklist below:

Gigaton

1. “Who Ever Said”

2. “Superblood Wolfmoon”

3. “Dance Of The Clairvoyants”

4. “Quick Escape”

5. “Alright”

6. “Seven O’Clock”

7. “Never Destination”

8. “Take The Long Way”

9. “Buckle Up”

10. “Comes Then Goes”

11. “Retrograde”

12. “River Cross”