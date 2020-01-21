Pearl Jam Release Tracklist for New Album "Gigaton"

January 21, 2020
Emma Mac
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam performs onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Categories: 
Features

Yesterday Pearl Jam gave us a true sign that the new album, Gigaton, is on its way, by releasing the official tracklist. Their 11th studio album is due out March 27th, closing a painful 7 year gap following 2013's Lightning Bolt. They have yet to release a single from the new album, but at least we have 12 song titles to hold us over. Check out the announcement and tracklist below: 

Gigaton

1. “Who Ever Said”
2. “Superblood Wolfmoon”
3. “Dance Of The Clairvoyants”
4. “Quick Escape”
5. “Alright”
6. “Seven O’Clock”
7. “Never Destination”
8. “Take The Long Way”
9. “Buckle Up”
10. “Comes Then Goes”
11. “Retrograde”
12. “River Cross”

 

Tags: 
Pearl Jam
gigaton
lightning bolt

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews 1917 Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Linside Jason Narducy & Verboten the Musical Best Of XRT
The Regular Guy Recaps His Best Movies of 2019 Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Richard Jewell Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Knives Out Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes