Phantogram Announce New Album, Single "Pedestal" [Listen]

Phantogram announced today that they’ll be releasing their 4th studio album in March, from which we’ve already received 3 songs this past year: “Into Happiness,” “Mister Impossible,” and “In A Spiral.” Due out March 6th, Ceremony will also contain the single “Pedestal,” which you can preview below:

Ceremony Tracklist:

1. “Dear God”

2. “In A Spiral”

3. “Into Happiness”

4. “Pedestal”

5. “Love Me Now”

6. “Let Me Down”

7. “News Today”

8. “Mister Impossible”

9. “Glowing”

10. “Gaunt Kids”

11. “Ceremony”