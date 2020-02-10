Phantogram Announce New Album, Single "Pedestal" [Listen]
February 10, 2020
Phantogram announced today that they’ll be releasing their 4th studio album in March, from which we’ve already received 3 songs this past year: “Into Happiness,” “Mister Impossible,” and “In A Spiral.” Due out March 6th, Ceremony will also contain the single “Pedestal,” which you can preview below:
Ceremony Tracklist:
1. “Dear God”
2. “In A Spiral”
3. “Into Happiness”
4. “Pedestal”
5. “Love Me Now”
6. “Let Me Down”
7. “News Today”
8. “Mister Impossible”
9. “Glowing”
10. “Gaunt Kids”
11. “Ceremony”