Pitchfork Music Festival Announces Dates & Tickets

Pitchfork Music Festival has announced the 14th annual event will take place Friday, July 19th through Sunday, July 21st at Union Park. General admission three-day passes are on sale now for $150, and will go up to $175 on March 6th. PLUS passes are on sale for $300 will rise to $375. Single day passes will become available, costing $75 for general admission. Check out what the PLUS ticket gets you here.

Festival organizers say the lineup will be announced soon, and ticket prices will continue to rise as the festival gets closer.