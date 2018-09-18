Preview Father John Misty's 'Live at Third Man' Session

As fantastic as Father John Misty sounds when he plays with a full band, fans know that his acoustic, stripped down recordings pack a punch just as well. And for those fans we have excellent news: Jack White’s Nashville studio will be releasing Father John Misty: Live at Third Man Records on September 28th.

Around this time last year Father John Misty surprised the crew at Third Man Records with a lunchtime visit while in town for a show at the Ryman Auditorium. The session resulted in the direct-to-acetate recording of 7 songs from all 3 Father John Misty albums out at the time of its recording, recorded solo and acoustic.

Preview a song from the session, “Chateau Lobby #4 (in C for Two Virgins)”, check out the tracklist and preorder the album below.

Video of Father John Misty - &quot;Chateau Lobby #4 (in C for Two Virgins)&quot; [Live at Third Man Records ]

Tracklist:

Side A

1. I Love You, Honeybear

2. I’m Writing a Novel

3. Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings

4. Chateau Lobby #4 (In C for Two Virgins)

Side B

5. So I’m Growing Old on Magic Mountain

6. Holy Shit

7. Everyman Needs a Companion

Preorder Father John Misty: Live at Third Man Records