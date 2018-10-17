Preview Juliana Hatfield's New Album, Weird

We think it's anything but weird, but Juliana Hatfield is back with a new solo album, Weird, which she has performed and produced with the help of Blake Babies’ Freda Love Smith and the Lemonheads’ Todd Philips.

The album is due out January 18th, 2019, via American Laundromat Records, and follows a reissue of her 1992 solo debut Hey Babe from earlier this year, and the anti-trump album Pussycat from last year.

It’s easy to see where the inspiration for Weird came from:

“I often feel cut-off from other people, from my feelings, from technology, from popular culture. I feel weird, I feel like I’m dreaming my life and that I am going to wake up someday.”

Check out the first song from the album, entitled “It’s So Weird” here: