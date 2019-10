Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has been busy at work on a new album he's releasing under the name Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders. The album Get The Money is due out next Friday 11/8 and will feature guest appearances from the likes of Dave Grohl, Jon Davison, Chrissie Hynde, Joe Walsh, and Duff McKagan.

Preview a few songs from the new album below: “Crossed The Line,” “Get The Money,” and “Middle Child.”

Video of Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders - Crossed The Line (Audio)

