Preview The Psychedelic Furs New Album

Earlier this year the Psychedelic Furs announced they'll soon be releasing their first new album since 1991's World Outside. Although initially they said Made of Rain will be out this Spring, it sounds like the album is being pushed back for a Summer release (7/31), but that's ok because they've released three songs from it already: "No-One," “Don’t Believe” and “You’ll Be Mine.” Preview the new songs and the tracklist below:

Video of No-One

Video of Psychedelic Furs - You&#039;ll Be Mine (Official Lyric Video)

Video of The Psychedelic Furs - Don&#039;t Believe (Official Audio)

Made of Rain Tracklist:

1. “The Boy That Invented Rock & Roll”

2. “Don’t Believe”

3. “You’ll Be Mine”

4. “Wrong Train”

5. “This’ll Never Be Like Love”

6. “Ash Wednesday”

7. “Come All Ye Faithful”

8. “No-One”

9. “Tiny Hands”

10. “Hide The Medicine”

11. “Turn Your Back On Me”

12. “Stars”