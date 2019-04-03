Project to Make Portugal. The Man Alaska State Hold Music Halted

If you’re familiar with Portugal. The Man, you know they have great pride for their home state of Alaska, and vice versa. Last November, a project to program their music and music from four other Alaska bands as the hold music for the state office lines gained momentum.

However, the project has paused after members of the public raised concerns with their music. Because it’s 2019 and everyone thinks their opinion is super important.

The project is currently on hold, and unfortunately not to the sound of their music.