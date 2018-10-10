Record Store Day Announces Black Friday Special Releases

It may seem like Thanksgiving is a world away, but the team behind Record Store Day has released their list of Black Friday Special Releases. They categorize the releases between 3 types:

EXCLUSIVES: These titles are physically released only at indie record stores.

RSD FIRST: These titles are found first at indie record stores, but may be released to other retailers or webstores at some point in the future.

SMALL RUN/REGIONAL LIST: These titles are either regionally based and sold at specific stores, or are press runs under 1000, which means they may be harder to find at record stores around the country.

You can view the full list here. Below are a few gems we’re making note of:

BORNS - BORNS Live At Amoeba Music Hollywood - 12" Vinyl

The B-52's - Cosmic Thing - LP

Grateful Dead - Playing In The Band, Seattle, WA 5/21/74 - LP

Hozier - Nina Cried Power - 12" Vinyl

The Mamas and The Papas - The Complete Singles - 2 x LP

Bob Marley & The Wailers - Catch a Fire - LP

Paul McCartney - I Don't Know / Come On To Me - 7" Vinyl

The Smashing Pumpkins - SHINY AND OH SO BRIGHT, VOL. 1 / LP: NO PAST. NO FUTURE. NO SUN. - LP Picture Disc

The Smithereens - B-Sides The Beatles - LP

Talking Heads - Remain In Light - LP

U2 - Hold Me Thrill Me Kiss Me Kill Me - 12" Vinyl

Hank Williams - The First Recordings, 1938 - 7" Vinyl