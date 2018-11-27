Recording Console Used by Bowie, Clapton, Zeppelin, and Marley Heads to Auction

In just a few short weeks, British Auction House Bonhams will be auctioning the HeliosCentric console used to record dozens of hit rock songs, including Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” and Eric Clapton’s “After Midnight.”

According to Bonhams, “The HeliosCentric console is actually an 'amalgamation' of two separate Helios consoles – Island Records’ Basing Street Studio 2 Helios Console and Alvin Lee’s Helios console from Space Studios – that were combined in 1996 by Elvis Costello and Squeeze’s Chris Difford with consultation from Helios Electronics Ltd founder Richard Swettenham.”

Recordings indebted to the console include Led Zeppelin’s IV, Marley’s Catch a Fire and Burnin‘, Stephen Stills’ self-titled solo album, David Bowie’s “Holy Holy,” and Eric Clapton’s “After Midnight.” Artists who used the Space Studios console pre-1996 include George Harrison, Steve Winwood, Mick Fleetwood, Ronnie Wood and more recently Pet Shop Boys, Paul Weller, Sia and Keane.

This historic piece of music history will go to the highest bidder on December 11th. Wondering how much is might cost? For reference, last March Bonhams auctioned the console used to record Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon for $1.8 million, a bit over its $700,000 pre-auction estimate. Let’s pool all our money!

Check out a photo of the mega-console here.