(Sandy) Alex G Releases New Song "Gretel"

(Sandy) Alex G has announced a new album, House of Sugar, due out Septmber 13th. The album follows the Philadelphia musician's excellent 2017 release Rocket, and he's just released the first single titled "Gretel." Check out the video for "Gretel" directed by Zev Magasis below. You can preorder House of Sugar here.

Video of (Sandy) Alex G - Gretel (Official Video)

Tracklist:

1. “Walk Away”

2. “Hope”

3. “Southern Sky”

4. “Gretel”

5. “Taking”

6. “Near”

7. “Project 2″

8. “Bad Man”

9. “Sugar”

10. “In My Arms”

11. “Cow”

12. “Crime”

13. “SugarHouse (Live)”