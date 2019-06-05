(Sandy) Alex G Releases New Song "Gretel"

June 5, 2019
Emma Mac
PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 02: (Sandy) Alex G (L) performs onstage during the 2017 Budweiser Made in America festival - Day 1 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 2, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Anheuser-

(Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch)

Categories: 
Features

(Sandy) Alex G has announced a new album, House of Sugar, due out Septmber 13th. The album follows the Philadelphia musician's excellent 2017 release Rocket, and he's just released the first single titled "Gretel." Check out the video for "Gretel" directed by Zev Magasis below. You can preorder House of Sugar here.

Tracklist:

1. “Walk Away”
2. “Hope”
3. “Southern Sky”
4. “Gretel”
5. “Taking”
6. “Near”
7. “Project 2″
8. “Bad Man”
9. “Sugar”
10. “In My Arms”
11. “Cow”
12. “Crime”
13. “SugarHouse (Live)”

Tags: 
(sandy) alex g
gretel
house of sugar
new music

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews Booksmart Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews John Wick 3: Parabellum Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Pokemon Detective Pikachu Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Long Shot Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Avengers: Endgame Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews The Curse of La Llarona Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes