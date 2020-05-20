"Serpentine Prison" - Matt Berninger Releases Solo Debut Title Track

The National's Matt Berninger is no stranger to side projects: his collaboration with Menomena's Brent Knopf for EL-VY, partnering with Phoebe Bridgers on a song for Between Two Ferns: The Movie, or his part in the film Mistaken for Strangers, just to name a few.

Last Fall he announced he'll be releasing his debut solo album Serpentine Prison, produced by none other than Booker T. Jones of Booker T. & The M.G.s. According to stereogum, "contributors to Serpentine Prison include Matt Barrick (The Walkmen, Jonathan Fire*Eater), Andrew Bird, Mike Brewer, Hayden Desser, Scott Devendorf (The National), Gail Ann Dorsey (David Bowie, Lenny Kravitz), Booker T. Jones, Teddy Jones, Brent Knopf (EL VY, Menomena), Ben Lanz (The National, Beirut), Walter Martin (The Walkmen, Jonathan Fire*Eater), Sean O’Brien, Mickey Raphael (Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan), Kyle Resnick (The National, Beirut), Matt Sheehy (EL VY, Lost Lander) and Harrison Whitford (Phoebe Bridgers)." That's more than a party of 10 but we'll let it fly.

Serpentine Prison is due out October 2, 2020. Check out the title track here: