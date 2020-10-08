Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings Release Posthumous Cover: "Little By Little"

It's hard to believe it's already been 4 years since Sharon Jones of Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings passed away from cancer. In her memory, Daptones Records will be releasing an album of covers recorded by Jones and her band before her death, called Just Dropped In To See What Condition My Rendition Was In on October 23.

Ahead of the album's release, they've given us Jones singing Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours,” and to add to the collection we now have a previously unreleased cover of Dusty Springfield’s “Little By Little.” Check it out below.