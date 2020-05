Sharon Van Etten and Josh Homme just released a transformative cover of Elvis Costello's "Peace, Love and Understanding.” Although the song was recorded before quarantine, the video features Van Etten and Homme experiencing stay-at-home life. Directed by Matthew Daniel Siskin, it also features a cameo from the song's writer, Nick Lowe. Check out this update on a classic below:

Video of (What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding? - feat Josh Homme (Official Video)