Sharon Van Etten Releases Video for “No One’s Easy To Love”

One of the best albums that’s been floating around the XRT studios this year is Sharon Van Etten’s Remind Me Tomorrow. We’ve been sharing a few songs in rotation, but it never hurts when an artist adds a visual to the situation. And lucky for us, Van Etten has just released the video for the song “No One’s Easy To Love.”

The video is directed by Van Etten’s longtime collaborator and friend Katherine Dieckmann, and offers a simple but elegant background to the music. Check it out here: