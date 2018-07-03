Sheryl Crow Announces Final Album, Collaborations with Stevie Nicks, Keith Richards, Joe Walsh, Don Henley and Johnny Cash.

We received good news and bad news earlier this week from Sheryl Crow. The bad news: she’s announced she’ll be releasing her final album. The good news: she’s collaborating with all of her heroes.

Last week we heard the first of the new album, a joint effort with St. Vincent called “Wouldn’t Want To Be Like You,” and we can expect collaborations from Crow with Stevie Nicks, Keith Richards, Joe Walsh, and Don Henley as well as the late Johnny Cash.

Speaking with Kyle Meredith, Crow explained her decision:

“I’ve got this record in the can that’s going to come out next year and it’s a very collaborative record, with people I’ve loved and worked with and have been heroes of mine forever. I really loved the record so much but at the same time I thought, ‘How can I follow that up with an album?’ Albums as an art form are a little bit of a dying art form; people are more interested in singles. I made the decision in my head that the record that comes out next year will be my last full album and I’ll just start putting songs out. That feels good to me. To not spend the time in the studio to make a fully realized conceptual album but just to put out really pertinent songs that feel immediate.”

Check out the full interview here:

Video of Kyle Meredith With... Sheryl Crow

<iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed?uri=spotify%3Atrack%3A2ODPGKC38hSgzFwkDw8ZLg" width="300" height="380" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe>