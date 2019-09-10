Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell Cover Bob Dylan on Fallon

Last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell teamed up for a fantasic performance of Bob Dylan's 1989 release, "Everything Is Broken."

Just over a week ago Crow released what she is calling her final album, Threads, which has an impressive list of collaborators, including Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples, Chris Stapleton, Gary Clark Jr., Eric Clapton, Sting, Brandi Carlile, Margo Price, Jason Isbell, Keith Richards, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Joe Walsh, St Vincent, Lucius, Emmylou Harris, James Taylor, and Vince Gill. Her Dylan cover with Isbell is included on the album. You can see the full track list below.

Check out a video of the performance here:

Video of Sheryl Crow ft. Jason Isbell: Everything Is Broken

Threads

Title - Writer - Collaborator

1."Prove You Wrong" Sheryl Crow, Al Anderson, Leslie Satcher - Stevie Nicks and Maren Morris 3:41

2."Live Wire" Crow, Jeff Trott - Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples 5:09

3."Tell Me When It's Over" Crow, Stapleton - Chris Stapleton 4:56

4."Story of Everything" Crow, Steve Jordan, Carlton Ridenhour - Chuck D, Andra Day and Gary Clark Jr. 6:22

5."Beware of Darkness" George Harrison - Eric Clapton, Sting and Brandi Carlile 3:38

6."Redemption Day" Crow - Johnny Cash 4:46

7."Cross Creek Road" Crow, Trott - Lukas Nelson (digital/physical) or Margo Price (vinyl) 4:46

8."Everything Is Broken" Bob Dylan - Jason Isbell 4:32

9."The Worst" Mick Jagger, Keith Richards - Keith Richards 2:38

10."Lonely Alone" Crow, Shane McAnally - Willie Nelson 4:37

11."Border Lord" Stephen Bruton, Donnie Fritts, Kristofferson, Terry Paul - Kris Kristofferson 4:42

12."Still the Good Old Days" Crow, Walsh - Joe Walsh 5:17

13."Wouldn't Want to Be Like You" Crow, Trott - St Vincent 3:35

14."Don't" Crow - Lucius 4:06

15."Nobody's Perfect" Crow, Trott - Emmylou Harris 4:43

16."Flying Blind" Crow, Stapleton - James Taylor 3:41

17."For the Sake of Love" Crow - Vince Gill 3:34