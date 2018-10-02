Smashing Pumpkins Announce 30th Anniversary Tour Dates
With a 30 year anniversary and a new album to promote, Smashing Pumpkins have a lot to celebrate this year, and they’re doing so by touring their tails off. While still wrapping up their “Shiny and Oh So Bright” Tour, which included 2 nights at the United Center in August, the group announced 7 more shows beginning in late November.
3 out of 4 founding members Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin have reunited for the first time in 2 decades this year, and will be releasing Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LLP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. on November 16th.
Catch them at the Aragon Ballroom on November 30th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 5th.
New Tour Dates:
11/28 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
11/30 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
12/01 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
12/02 – Tulsa, IK @ Brady Theater
12/04 – San Antonio, TX @ Sunken Garden Theater
12/06 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
12/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
Preview Shiny with this song from the album, entitled "Solara":