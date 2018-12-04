The Specials Are Back! Check out the New Song "Vote For Me"

Beloved 2 tone band The Specials have announced they'll be releasing their first new album in 37 years. Encore will come out February 1st, 2019 and features original singer Terry Hall and founding members Lynval Golding and Horace Panter.

Ahead of the 2019 release, the group has shared the song "Vote For Me," which continues a steady run of protest songs for the year. Check out why The Specials came back with the new song below: