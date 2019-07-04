Spoon Announces Greatest Hits Album, New Song "No Bullets Spent"

After 26 years together, 9 studio albums, and an impressive collection of original hit songs, Spoon will be releasing a well deserved greatest hits compilation. Everything Hits at Once, which is named after a song from Girls Can Tell, is due out July 26th. The compilation will include one new song called "No Bullets Spent" which you can listen to below.

Spoon is set to play at Northerly Island the Wednesday (7/31) following the release of Everything Hits at Once, along with Beck and Cage the Elephant.

Video of Spoon - &quot;No Bullets Spent&quot; (Lyric Video)

Everything Hits at Once:

1. Turn My Camera On

2. Do You

3. Don’t You Evah

4. Inside Out

5. The Way We Get By

6. The Underdog

7. Hot Thoughts

8. I Summon You

9. Rent I Pay

10. You Got Yr Cherry Bomb

11. Got Nuffin

12. Everything Hits at Once

13. No Bullets Spent