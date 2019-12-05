Annie Clark (St. Vincent) and Carrie Brownstein, each media icons in their own right, have joined forces yet again to create the satirical concert film The Nowhere Inn, which will premiere at Sundance Film Festival in 2020. The pair have co-written the film and both co-star playing themselves, and it was directed by Bill Benz.

Clark and Brownstein worked togther in 2017 on a short film series, and previously this year as Clark produced Sleater-Kinney's new album The Center Won't Hold.