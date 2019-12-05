St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein's New Movie to Premiere at Sundance

December 5, 2019
Emma Mac
Dec 2, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Anne Erin Clark, known as singer St. Vincent, attended the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors to honor awardee composer and pianist Philip Glass. Mandatory Credit: Hannah Gaber-USA TODAY

Photo Credit: Hannah Gaber-USA TODAY

Annie Clark (St. Vincent) and Carrie Brownstein, each media icons in their own right, have joined forces yet again to create the satirical concert film The Nowhere Inn, which will premiere at Sundance Film Festival in 2020. The pair have co-written the film and both co-star playing themselves, and it was directed by Bill Benz. 

Clark and Brownstein worked togther in 2017 on a short film series, and previously this year as Clark produced Sleater-Kinney's new album The Center Won't Hold

THE NOWHERE INN! The film I co-wrote and co-star in with my bff, @carrie_rachel, got into @sundanceorg ! Directed by the amazing @billbenz! I also scored it. But, duh.

A post shared by St. Vincent (@st_vincent) on

