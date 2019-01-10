St. Vincent is Producing Sleater Kinney's New Album

Earlier this week, St. Vincent and Sleater Kinney posted pictures of the 4-some in studio, with Annie Clark sitting prominently and purposefully in the producer's seat. Much to our delight, the parties have confirmed Clark is producing Sleater Kinney's new album, which will come out in 2019. The new record will follow 2015's No Cities To Love, the trio's first release in over a decade.

In an interview with NPR, Guitarist Carrie Brownstein said, "We always planned on getting back in the studio — it was just a matter of when. If there is an overarching principle to this album, it's that the tools on which we were relying proved inadequate. So we sought new ones, both metaphorically and literally."