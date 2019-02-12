St. Vincent Releases Video for "Masseduction"

February 12, 2019
Emma Mac
February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Dua Lipa (L) and St. Vincent perform during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

Photo Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

Categories: 
Features

After an incredible night at the Grammys, St. Vincent took advantage of the spotlight by sharing the new video for her song “Masseduction.” The video takes after the visual effects she’s established on her tour for the album, and she performed the song at the Grammys with Dua Lipa, who won Best New Artist. The duo also sang Dua Lipa’s “One Kiss.”

As for Annie, she took home 2 awards: Best Rock Song for “Masseduction” and the LP won Best Recording Package. Watch the new video and the Grammy performance below:

Tags: 
st vincent
Grammys
masseduction
Dua Lipa

School, Church & Daycare Closings