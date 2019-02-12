St. Vincent Releases Video for "Masseduction"

After an incredible night at the Grammys, St. Vincent took advantage of the spotlight by sharing the new video for her song “Masseduction.” The video takes after the visual effects she’s established on her tour for the album, and she performed the song at the Grammys with Dua Lipa, who won Best New Artist. The duo also sang Dua Lipa’s “One Kiss.”

As for Annie, she took home 2 awards: Best Rock Song for “Masseduction” and the LP won Best Recording Package. Watch the new video and the Grammy performance below:

Video of St. Vincent &amp; Dua Lipa | Masseduction / One Kiss | 2019 GRAMMYs