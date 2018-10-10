St. Vincent Reworks Masseduction with MassEducation, Due Out Friday

It was around this time last year we were treated with St. Vincent's 5th album, Masseduction, and this Friday we'll get to hear it in a new light, to put it lightly. She's stripped down the synth and guitar heavy album to only voice and piano, courtesy of Thomas Barlett (a.k.a. Doveman), who has worked with the likes of Sufjan Stevens, Glen Hansard, The National, and Sam Amidon. According to Annie, the songs on MassEducation were spontaneously performed and recorded over two days at Manhattan's Electric Lady Studios in August 2017. They recorded only 2-3 straight takes of each song, and chose the best one.

It's no wonder she was so adamant about not confusing Masseduction with MassEducation, knowing now she had this trick up her sleeve. Pre-order MassEducation here, and check out the stripped down version of "Savior" below: