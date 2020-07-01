Prior to Sufjan Stevens releasing an instrumental album earlier this year, it had been a while since he last graced us with his presence. This Spring's collaboration with his stepfather Lowell Brams, Aporia, followed 2015's gorgeous Carrie & Lowell (same Lowell). And now we have The Ascension to look forward to.

Due out this September, all we know right now is the album's 15 song tracklist below, and that he'll be releasing a 12 and a half minute song this Friday, July 3rd, 2020, called "America." We can't wait.

The Ascension Tracklist:

1. “Make Me An Offer I Cannot Refuse” (5:19)

2. “Run Away With Me” (4:07)

3. “Video Game” (4:16)

4. “Lamentations” (3:42)

5. “Tell Me You Love Me” (4:22)

6. “Die Happy” (5:47)

7. “Ativan” (6:32)

8. “Ursa Major” (3:43)

9. “Landslide” (5:04)

10. “Gilgamesh” (3:50)

11. “Death Star” (4:04)

12. “Goodbye To All That” (3:48)

13. “Sugar” (7:37)

14. “The Ascension” (5:56)

15. “America” (12:30)