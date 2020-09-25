Sufjan Stevens' New Album The Ascension [Stream]

After teasing with a few fantastic songs this summer, Sufjan Stevens has released his 8th studio album today, The Ascension, via Asthmatic Kitty. The ethereal, electronic orchestration reflects his work on 2010's The Age of Adz, and we've been spinning (and enjoying) "Video Game" in new rotation on XRT. He's released the full album stream on his website (below) but you can also purchase the album here.

Video of Sufjan Stevens - The Ascension [Official Full Album Stream - Premieres Friday, Sep 25 12AM EST]

Video of Sufjan Stevens - Video Game [Official Music Video - feat. Jalaiah]

1."Make Me an Offer I Cannot Refuse" 5:18

2."Run Away with Me" 4:07

3."Video Game" 4:15

4."Lamentations" 3:42

5."Tell Me You Love Me" 4:21

6."Die Happy" 5:46

7."Ativan" 6:32

8."Ursa Major" 3:42

9."Landslide" 5:04

10."Gilgamesh" 3:50

11."Death Star" 4:04

12."Goodbye to All That" 3:48

13."Sugar" 7:36

14."The Ascension" 5:56

15."America" 12:29