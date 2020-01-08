Tame Impala Release 4th Song from The Slow Rush, "Lost In Yesterday"

Tame Impala have released their 5th new song in the past year, 4 of which have a spot on their new album The Slow Rush, due out Valentine's Day. In addition to "Borderline," "It Might Be Time," and "Posthumous Forgiveness," we now have "Lost In Yesterday" to hold us over until the release. The Slow Rush will follow 2015's Currents, and Tame Impala will visit Chicago in May, playing the United Center May 29th.

Listen to "Lost In Yesterday" below: